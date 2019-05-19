Thick-Thighed Tamar Blasts Body Shamers For Cellulite Comments, Says Her ‘Snackable’ Sweetie Likes Her Weight

Tamar Braxton Claps Back At Cellulite Comments

Another day, another round of fans body shaming celebrities who look perfectly fine. Tamar Braxton recently went off on Instagram after she was shunned by fans over a video that showed her cellulite.

On Friday TayTay posted a video for Kandi Burruss’ birthday and in it, she’s seen encouraging her friend to twerk during Kandi’s Dungeon Tour. You can also see dimples on the back of Tamar’s thick-thighs.

The video apparently led to some nasty comments from fans and Tamar clapped back in a post praising real women’s bodies.

She also added that her “snackable” sweetie David Adefoso LOVES her thickness.

“There is FORSURE more cellulite to kiss!!! 😘.” wrote Tamar. “Some of you are just PURE ignorant as to what a women’s body’s REALLY looks like without a filter🙄 y’all post all about women’s rights and etc but who hears us if we continue to shame ourselves and each other??? I am a PROUD woman and I have earned EVERY wrinkle and dimple. @david.adefeso loves it and actually likes me thick. I have good credit, a FEW jobs, my bills are paid, my mama house paid for, my son is taken care of AND I’m living my BEST life!! If u can’t deal with my dimples that’s on you!!! Anyway happy birthday @kandi 🗣#giveitupforthebirthdaybih #standupforcellulite 💪🏾 #realwemonrocks

Nice try, thirsties! Tamar looks good, so all this cellulite chatter is completely irrelevant.

