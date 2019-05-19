DJ Khaled Taps SZA, John Legend, Meek Mill, & More For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances [Video]

DJ Khaled Finally Makes His Saturday Night Live Debut

Only one day after the release of his latest album, Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled took the stage for his first ever Saturday Night Live performance along with a slew of his friends and collaborators.

First, the super producer took the stage with Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Meek Mill, Jeremih, J Balvin and Lil Baby to perform their new tracks “Jealous” and “You Stay.” Khaled follows that up with another star-studded stage, performing a medley of “Just Us” with SZA, “Weather the Storm” with Meek Mill, and “Higher” with John Legend.

Check out both performance below, including a Nipsey Hussle tribute from everyone on stage.