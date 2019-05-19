Get Your Life Together: Woman Reportedly Stabs Boyfriend Because He Didn’t Get Her A Birthday Gift

Woman Reportedly Stabs Boyfriend For Not Getting A Gift

It’s probably a good idea to get the person you’re dating a gift for their birthday, especially to avoid scenarios like this one.

A Pennsylvania woman reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a box cutter before threatening to kill him because he failed to get her a birthday gift, according to the New York Post on Friday.

A woman by the name of Georgia Zowacki had been drinking vodka on her 55th birthday on Wednesday when she is said to have stormed into her live-in boyfriend David Rea’s room in West Newton, allegedly proceeding to slash his arm and hold the weapon to his throat, police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rea, who met Zowacki two months ago, didn’t completely forget his girlfriend’s birthday–He had taken her out for a meal earlier in the day, but didn’t buy her a gift, a card or any cake, according to cops. Zowacki was also furious that nobody else had gotten her a gift, according to the paper.

“She stabs me four times. Then she went to my neck and said, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ” Rea told cops following the incident. “She got very belligerent.”

During the attack, the birthday girl allegedly trashed her boyfriend’s room, smashed his television, and bolted, according to the paper.

Georgia Zowacki was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.