A Lil Positivity: Oprah Surprises New Jersey High School With $500K Donation To “Lights On” Program

Oprah Gifts School In New Jersey With A Generous Donation

Ellen DeGeneres has had Akbar Cook–the principal at West Side High School in Newark, New Jersey–on her show twice, giving him $50,000 each time for his “Lights On” program, which made national news for keeping kids off the street from 6 p.m. to midnight.

But Ellen isn’t the only celebrity giving Akbar and his foundation a helping hand.

Oprah Winfrey made a surprise visit to West Side High School on Friday, dropping in to say she is giving $500,000 to West Side’s summer initiative, which is also held during the school year on Friday nights.

“I heard about West Side and all of the great things that are happening here,” Winfrey said to a packed gymnasium. “I thought, ‘what can I do?’” She continued, saying, “I was moved by his story…Let me find this guy. Let me see what I can do to help further what he’s trying to do.”

Winfrey–who came along with her longtime BFF and CBS co-anchor Gayle King, even had something extra for the kids. Everyone who was at the “Lights On” program would receive a $50 gift certificate to go shopping, as well.

Students have said that their school is often maligned for having a reputation as a place where fights occur–but thank to Principal Cook and his staff, that narrative is changing. Senator Cory Booker has even tweeted about the principal, praising him during Black History Month as someone who should be admired.

Oprah talked about the principal’s impact during her surprise appearance, praising his efforts and saying, “Everybody always talks about the grades. You can’t start to talk about the grades unless they feel safe, unless they feel seen, unless they feel respected, unless they feel valued.”