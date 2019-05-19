Cannes You Feel It? Lenya Bloom And The Cast Of “Port Authority” Get Litty At Film Festival Photocall

We Can’t Wait To See “Port Authority” Now

It’s not often that the photos from a film festival photocall inspire us to want to see the movie, but after we spotted pictures of the cast of “Port Authority” at their Cannes Film Festival photocall we had to know more.

Apparently the film is a love story set in the voguing scene and the star of the movie Lenya Bloom is a gorgeous transgender woman.

Fierce AF.

If the photocall is this colorful, we can only imagine what the full length project looks like.

They definitely came to slay.