Heavenly Harmonies: Chloe x Halle Sing Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, And Pharrell While Playing Song Association [Video]

Chloe x Halle Put Their Music Knowledge To The Test

In the latest episode of ELLE’s Song Association, Chloe x Halle put their musical knowledge to the test as the pair sing some gospel by Mary Mary, a classic from The Color Purple, and a handful of their own hits from The Kids Are Alright.

Throughout the game, the Grammy-nominated duo prove their fandom for the likes of Beyonce, Pharrell, and Lady Gaga as they pull some hits from their memory bank. Peep the video down below to see how well they did: