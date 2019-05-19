Will You Be Wearing? LIVELY Launches “Go Nude” Collection

Retailer’s Lingerie Collection Is For Women Of All Complexions

E-commerce retailer LIVELY has debuted a line of lingerie that celebrates diversity of shape and skin tone.

The new “Go Nude” collection comes in five skin-mimicking shades that were picked by the brand’s more than 70,000 strong online community, with bra sizes that go up to 44DDD/46DD.

“We took inspiration from athleisure and combine it with the functionality of lingerie,” Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder & CEO of LIVELY told BOSSIP. “We believe we are the bridge between high style and ultimate comfort.”

All of the line’s bras are $35, and the panties are $10, Grant said.

The former retail executive said she decided to start LIVELY after noticing a void in the lingerie industry for inclusive styles that she’d want her own daughter to wear – and added that the bras were great for new moms.

“How do we start to embrace our uniqueness as opposed to aspiring to be a supermodel and constantly feeling disappointed in ourselves?” Grant said she asked herself while conceiving LIVELY.

Besides lingerie, LIVELY sells swimwear and has a new loungewear line dropping this month.