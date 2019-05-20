Kan’t Be Serious: Pettiest Reactions To Kanye & Kimmy Naming Their Fourth Child Psalm West

Kim coming up with Psalm West… pic.twitter.com/NN7pWqyY2I — nattyyy🦋 (@natadewole) May 17, 2019

Hilariously Petty Reactions To Baby Psalm’s Name

Kanye & Kimmy were back at it AGAIN with the baby name shenanigans. This time, naming their fourth already famous child PSALM West in a not-sure-if-profound-or-tragic moment in celebrity baby name history that sent Petty Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Peep the pettiest reactions to KimYe naming their brand new baby PSALM on the flip.