Madea’s Last HELLURRR: Have An Exclusive Look At ‘A Madea Family Funeral’ Before It Comes To DVD [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry Presents A Madea Family Funeral

Dearly beloveds… We have gathered here today to offer you an exclusive opportunity:

On behalf of MADEAS final hooray, Tyler Perry is exclusively offering you a chance to watch TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL for FREE today only here of BOSSIP!

Sorry ya’ll, but you know Madea puts the Fun in Funeral. The Final Madea Movie Comes to Digital on May 21 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on June 4 from Lionsgate®

If you haven’t already seen it, here’s what you should know:

Multimedia powerhouse Tyler Perry steps into the character of Madea for her very last movie when Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral arrives on Digital May 21 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand June 4 from Lionsgate. Written, directed, produced by, and starring Tyler Perry (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Vice), the film celebrates this beloved character and film franchise by shining a light on Madea in her final big-screen performance! Starring alongside Perry in this hilarious farewell film are Madea’s BFFs and fan faves Patrice Lovely (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Boo! A Madea Halloween, TV’s “Love Thy Neighbor”) and Cassi Davis (TV’s “The Paynes,” Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Boo! A Madea Halloween)….also appearing for the first time is Tyler Perry’s new, off-the-wall character, Madea’s brother, Heathrow.

Tyler Perry revives his signature character Madea Simmons for her final film performance in this comedy to die for! Madea and her family head out to a family reunion, but the trip becomes a nightmare when the party suddenly turns into a funeral and threatens to reveal sordid family secrets. Only Madea can bring the entire family together and save the day in her own special way…

Bring home Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral and enjoy hilarious, never-before-seen outtakes, deleted scenes, retrospective featurettes, and even learn “Madea’s Tips for Attending a Funeral”! The Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

• Deleted Scenes

• Outtakes

• “Madea’s Tips for Attending a Funeral” Featurette

• “Making A Madea Family Funeral: An Affair to Remember” Featurette

• “Hellllur: Looking Back on Madea” Featurette

