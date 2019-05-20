Rumor Control: Erica Mena Denies That She & Safaree ‘STRAIIIT’ Ended Their Engagement

Erica Mena Responds To Safaree Breakup Rumors

Erica Mena knows you think she and Safaree broke up and she’s issuing a response. Last week rumors swirled that Erica ended her engagement to her “Strait” rapper bae after he was “caught texting another woman.”

The rumor was echoed by Joe Budden who previously “face in the sand” beefed with Safaree over Erica Mena. Joe casually told his audience that the split rumors were true.

“Safaree [Samuels] broke up with Erica [Mena],” said Budden during the most recent episode of his podcast.

According to Erica Mena herself, however, that’s just not true.

She recently wrote on Twitter;

“FYI to all you flogs if my “ Fiancé “ were to EVER get caught texting any female but me he wouldn’t be able to walk right now. Believe dat! Sincerely a real crazy Latina 💯”

We’d have to agree. These two are clearly still coupled up—Safaree JUST posted that he “misses his woman” and Erica gave a flirty response.

I got plans for you once I get home. 😋 https://t.co/JhpBmw2l12 — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) May 20, 2019

Did YOU think it was a wrap between Safaree and Erica???