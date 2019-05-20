MuhlaysiaBooker Black Transgender Woman Brutally Beaten Last Month Is Found Dead

Black Transgender Woman Muhlaysia Booker Is Found Dead After Surviving Brutal Attack Back In April

In a devastating turn of events, Muhlaysia Booker, the Black trans woman who was brutally beaten on video a month ago, has been found dead.

According to Dallas News, she was found fatally shot on Saturday morning on a Far East Dallas street. She was pronounced dead on the scene and according to police, she was the victim of “homicidal violence.”

As of Sunday, police said they had no leads in the case. Assistant Chief Avery Moore said they did not have enough info to determine whether her death was a hate crime or not.

“We recognize that hate crimes, if you will, are a serious topic,” he said. “We at the Dallas Police Department take them serious.”

Booker was definitely the victim of a hate crime back in April when a video circulated online of her being brutally beaten in the parking lot of the Royal Crest Apartments in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue. She suffered a broken wrist and a concussion from the incident, which started after a car accident.

Booker told authorities that she’d backed into another vehicle in the parking lot and that another driver aimed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for damages done. As a crowd gathered, someone offered an Edward Thomas $200 to attack Booker, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. A clip showed Thomas putting on gloves to punch Booker repeatedly. He was arrested two days after the attack and indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail after posting bond and cops said others could face charges in the incident as well. They’re currently investigating to determine if it was a hate crime based on Booker’s claim that homophobic slurs were used during the attack. At a rally held the week after the assault, Booker told the crowd that she was grateful to have survived the assault: “This time, I can stand before you, where in other scenarios, we’re at a memorial,” she said.