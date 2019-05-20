Yay Sports! Moderately Messy Magic Johnson Airs Out Loose-Lipped Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka On ESPN ‘First Take’

Magic Johnson Exposes Betrayal That Made Him Quit Lakers Job

If you’re reading this story on BOSSIP we’re going to assume you’ve seen New Jack City where Nino Brown takes the stand and lie-snitches on “the lightskinned brotha from Uptown” as the “real” head of his CMB criminal cabal.

Magic Johnson called out Rob Pelinka the way Nino Brown called out Kareem Akar pic.twitter.com/C7crHiRuLW — Lemories_Coupe (@LemoriesI) May 20, 2019

Today, Magic Johnson performed his own version of that classic scene.

As you know, the Lakers legend made an abrupt exit from his gig last month and this morning he sat down with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim on ESPN’s First Take to air out ALL the dirtiest laundry.

Oh, but there was MUCH more. Magic also addressed LeBron James’ reaction to his sudden departure.

Magic ultimately still loves the Lakers and wants to own the team one day.

We never expected Magic to put people on blast like this, but we get it. Sounds like the Lakers have a LOT of cleaning up to do before they get back to their Championship legacy.

