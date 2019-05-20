Florida Great-Grandmother Files Lawsuit After She’s Arrested For Bringing CBD Oil To Disney World

Florida Great-Grandmother Files Lawsuit Over CBD Arrest

A Florida great-grandmother wants an apology and compensation after she says she was unfairly arrested.

69-year-old Hester Jordan Burkhalter was charged with felony possession of hashish after a Disney World security guard found a bottle labeled “select CBD” in her purse on April 15, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Mind you Hester takes CBD oil as directed by her doctor for arthritis.

After the Disney incident, the charges were dropped against her but Hester says that’s not enough. She’s now being represented by Trayvon Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump who recently filed a lawsuit on her behalf.

The Associated Press reports that Crump said that Disney World and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office “need to take responsibility for their actions.” He’s since filed a suit claiming that Hester’s civil rights were violated.

Oop!

Did they REALLY have to arrest that lady for CBD oil???