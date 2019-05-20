No More Drama: Mary J. Blige & Ex-Hubby Kendu Off The Hook In Second $2 Mill Foreclosure Case (Exclusive)

Bank Sued Queen Of Hip Hop Soul Over Mortgage Debts

Mary J. Blige has scored a victory in a case accusing her of not paying the mortgage on her $2 million mortgage on her New Jersey mansion, BOSSIP has learned.

Apex Bank has abruptly abandoned a foreclosure suit against the “No More Drama” singer after accusing her of not paying the house’s bills in months.

Last year, we exclusively revealed that the bank sued Blige and her now ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, alleging that they defaulted on a $2 million mortgage. Blige bought that home back in 2001, and the 6,100 square foot home has six bedrooms, a master suite on its own private floor and sits on an acre lot.

On May 17, the court clerk threw the case out because Apex Bank refused to move forward with litigating it, court records obtained by BOSSIP show. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the bank can refile the suit against Blige in the future.

The move likely means that MJB and the bank came to an out of court settlement over the debt.

It’s the second time in less than a year that Blige has been let off the hook in a foreclosure case against her, according to court records. Last year, the bank sued her and Isaacs for not paying the mortgage on her $12 million estate a few towns over, but dropped that case as well.

Although Blige can put those cases behind her, she is still having to deal with legal woes stemming from her alleged housing choices. We exclusively revealed that a judge has allowed a Beverly Hills landlord’s case against her and Isaacs to continue in order to recover nearly $60,000 in back rent and fees.