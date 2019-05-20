LHHATL Sneak Peek: Che Mack Finds Out Her Baby Daddy’s Been Creepin’ [Video]

Che Mack Discovers Her Baby Daddy’s Condoms On #LHHATL Sneak Peak

Are we really that surprised??? There’s been some creepin’ on Made Man’s behalf after Che Mack gave him the benefit of the doubt. The poor mother has been DJaying and bartending to make ends meet while her boyfriend pursues his rap career. Meanwhile, he’s been pursuing other women sexually…and seemingly around their kid!

Che Mack turns to Shekinah when she realizes Made Man has betrayed her. Hit play to see it.

