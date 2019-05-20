Grab A Tissue: Heartbroken Monica Tells Toya About Divorce In #FamilyHustle Sneak Peek [Video]

#FamilyHustle Sneak Peek: Monica Talks About Being A Secret Single Mother

Monica opens up just a tad bit tonight on a new episode of #FamilyHustle. After inviting Toya over to the hotel she’s been staying out, she reveals she’s been living there for solitude. Monica also drops the bomb that she and Shannon are divorcing after Toya asks her if everything is ok.

Previously we reported that the ATL songstress has filed for divorce from Shannon Brown after 9 years of marriage. Hit play to see how she’s been dealing with it all. It gets emotional…