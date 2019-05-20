Y&R’s Victoria Rowell Returns With A New Season Of Comedy Series “The Rich and the Ruthless”

Bringing more meltdowns, mischief, and masterful manipulation, Victoria Rowell’s Daytime Emmy nominated soap opera comedy series, “The Rich and the Ruthless” is returning for a third season on UMC (Urban Movie Channel). Starring Richard Brooks (“Being Mary Jane”), Alesha Renee (“Giants”), Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World”), Robert Ri’chard(Coach Carter, Chocolate City), Chrystale Wilson (The Player’s Club) and more, the series is a behind the scenes soap opera that follows the fictional story of the first black run daytime drama in the entertainment industry. Have you checked it out yet? We’ll be on the look out for more Black Girl Magic from the TV drama vet, but until then don’t forget to tune in this Thursday!