New Music: Ace Hood Drops “We Ball” Video

Today Dade County rapper and Hood Nation CEO, ACE HOOD releases the highly anticipated music video for “We Ball.” Directed by Alex Heider and produced by Digital Thunderdome the track is from Ace Hood’s current mixtape Body Bag 5 which is also the last of the series. “We Ball is basically me closing the chapter on my past and stepping into the light of my purpose” says Ace Hood. Ace Hood is currently recording his forthcoming album which is set for release later this year. Check out the video above, and let us know what ya think!