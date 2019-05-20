You Know Nothing: “Jon Snow” Kit Harington Doesn’t Give A Unsullied S#!t About #GameOfThrones Critics, “Go F**k Yourself”

Kit Harington Responds To Negative Criticism Of Game Of Thrones

Last night’s series finale of Game of Thrones left a lot to be desired according to the angry tweets that are still proliferating social media.

However, one cast member doesn’t particularly care about critics of the show’s final’s season. In fact, he’s quite aggressive about his lack of caring, which kinda makes it seem like he cares.

Here’s what Kit Harington told Esquire:

“How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f–k themselves. ‘Cause I know how much work was put into this,”

He went on:

“I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show,” the London native said. “Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down.” He continued: “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f–k, because everyone tried their hardest. That’s how I feel. In the end, no one’s bigger fans of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves. That’s all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end.”

Jon Snow is not here for your bull$#!t. If he’ll kill Daenerys imagine what he’ll do to you for getting outta pocket…