Jordyn Woods Brings Her Belongings (And Bangin’ Bawwwwdy) To Her Brand New Crib After Being Kicked Curbside By Kylie

Jordyn Woods Has Her Own Home After Falling Out With Kylie Jenner

We’ve been so proud to watch Jordyn Woods continue to build her own beauty empire in the wake of her fallout from the Kardashians, but over the weekend TMZ reported that Kylie had Jordyn pick up the last of her things due to one of her nebby relatives acting funky.

Sources close to Kylie told TMZ that Jordyn picked up her things, which had been left in Kylie’s guest house, about a week and a half ago and that the main reason it’d taken her so long was that Kylie was being super chill about the situation — HOWEVER “somebody” else in the family took issue after recently noticing Jordyn’s belongings were still there. That “somebody” reportedly remarked about it being ridiculous and disrespectful as if she was using Kylie’s home for storage. To keep the peace with her family, Kylie quickly contacted Jordyn to have her come get her things. A housekeeper let Woods in the home, since Kylie wasn’t there and reportedly Jordyn and Kylie are still amicable — even texting on occasion — just not as close as they once were.

Kinda sad but it’s probably for the best riiiight?! In the meantime, Jordyn has plenty of room for her stuff because she’s got her own spot now.

This weekend Jordyn posted a photo from her new crib, revealing the new sofa she just got delivered.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Woods is excited for the next chapter in her life. “Jordyn is so happy in her new house,” the insider explains. “She’s proud of herself. Her family and friends are behind her and Jordyn thinks this is a great way for a fresh start.”

Congrats on your fresh start Jordyn!

Hit the flip for Jordyn’s latest swimsuit pics

Jordyn was flexing that bangin’ bawwwdy on the gram today too. We see you girl!