For The Nosey Folks: Karlie Redd Finally Reveals Her REAL Age [Video]
The Real: Karlie Redd Discusses How Her Age Is A Trending Topic
BOSSIP readers have been rocking with “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Karlie Redd for a long time, so you know how folks love to joke about how old she is. For a minute, her age was a trending topic on Twitter. She’s even had folks hack her Wiki account and change her age to even older than she is.
On a recent episode of “The Real”, Karlie stops by and Jeannie bravely asks her the question folks want to know. How old is Karlie really???
Jeannie: For years there has been gossip about your age. Break the truth here. How old are you for real?
Karlie: I’ve never been afraid to tell my age first of all. I just don’t know what the obsession is with it. Maybe because we look young, we look beautiful…ya know?
Jeannie: So Is it true that you’re 45 years old?
Karlie: Yes.
Peep how awkward this moment is for Karlie. Hit play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.