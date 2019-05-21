For The Nosey Folks: Karlie Redd Finally Reveals Her REAL Age [Video]

The Real: Karlie Redd Discusses How Her Age Is A Trending Topic

BOSSIP readers have been rocking with “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Karlie Redd for a long time, so you know how folks love to joke about how old she is. For a minute, her age was a trending topic on Twitter. She’s even had folks hack her Wiki account and change her age to even older than she is.

On a recent episode of “The Real”, Karlie stops by and Jeannie bravely asks her the question folks want to know. How old is Karlie really???

Jeannie: For years there has been gossip about your age. Break the truth here. How old are you for real? Karlie: I’ve never been afraid to tell my age first of all. I just don’t know what the obsession is with it. Maybe because we look young, we look beautiful…ya know? Jeannie: So Is it true that you’re 45 years old? Karlie: Yes.

Peep how awkward this moment is for Karlie. Hit play.