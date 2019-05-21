So Sad: Dad Fatally Shoots Daughter Returning From A Night Out, Says He Thought She Was An Intruder

South Carolina Dad Shoots Daughter Returning Home From Night Out

A father accidentally shot and killed his own daughter in their home early Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina. He says mistook her for an intruder, according to reports.

Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23, was pronounced dead at her home where her father opened fire around 1:15 a.m., striking her through a door, WYFF 4 reported. He fired his gun twice according to a neighboring witness.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Pressley’s father believed an intruder was trying to gain entry through a door…even though Pressley had a key to the home and was shot once she opened the door, officials said. So sad!

Police are still investigating and deciding whether or not to charge the father in killing his daughter, but reportedly he still ended up in jail over separate drug charges. Jermaine Pressley was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.