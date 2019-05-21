Fear Of Queer: Trash Azz Alabama Public Television Bans ‘Arthur’ Episode That Depicts Gay Wedding

Alabama TV Station Pulls Same-Sex Wedding Episode Of ‘Arthur’

Alabama is a trash state. Last week the state’s leadership chose to subjugate women to their bible-thumping whims and this week their television network has proudly touted their homophobia.

According to AL, APT (Alabama Public Television) decided to pull a “controversial” episode of the viral, fist-shakin’, cartoon aardvark ‘Arthur’ because it depicted a same sex wedding.

APT director of programming, Mike Mckenzie, had THIS to say about the episode titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone”:

“Parents have trusted Alabama Public Television for more than 50 years to provide children’s programs that entertain, educate and inspire,” Mckenzie said in an email. “More importantly – although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision. We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program.” “Parents have trusted Alabama Public Television for more than 50 years to provide children’s programs that entertain, educate and inspire,” Mckenzie said in an email. “More importantly – although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision. We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program.”

This isn’t the first time APT’s homophobia jumped out. There was another same-sex episode back in 2005 that depicted Buster the bunny as a character who had two mothers. The d!ck#eads down in Dixie could not abide.

“’Our feeling is that we basically have a trust with parents about our programming. This program doesn’t fit into that,” Alabama Public Television’s executive then-director Allan Pizzato told AL.com in 2005.

Sometime soon we need to have a serious dialogue about states that we don’t really need anymore.