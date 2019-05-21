Here’s What Happened When Ciara Announced Her Admission To Harvard Business School
I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER
Ciara Got Accepted Into Harvard Biz School & Sparked
Ciara continued her winning streak by earning an admission into Harvard’s illustrious Business of Entertainment, Media & Sports course in YET ANOTHER enviable power move that blew up Stan Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over CiCi’s Harvard Biz school admission on the flip.
