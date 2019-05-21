Congratulations! Check Out The Billboard For Body Positive Rapper Chika Oranika’s Calvin Klein Campaign

Chika Oranika Is Being Celebrated For New Calvin Klein Campaign

A couple of weeks ago one of our favorite rappers on the rise Chika revealed she is one of the faces of the new Calvin Klein campaign. Chika went viral awhile back for a freestyle blasting Kanye West for his Candace Owens promotions… She’s since been in BET’s cypher and been making big moves as an artist, but her appearance in the #MyCalvins campaign is a HUGE look for her. We love that the brand is embracing inclusivity — and the spots that Chika did are really dope.

We love the way she revealed her campaign. So beautiful.

She posted this video of her billboard on Instagram.

But in a recent interview with Refinery 29, Chika revealed she hasn’t visited the billboard in person yet:

I haven’t seen it in person yet but I did wake up to a text from someone in the city sending me a photo of it. It was a very proud moment if I do say so myself.

Refinery 29 also interviewed Chika about some of the backlash she’s received over the campaign:

Your campaign has received a lot of vitriol online just for being body positive. What do you say to the naysayers?

They picked the wrong one to root against. I think the naysayers are a group of people who like to lose bets.

Do you think your campaign was an important step for the fashion industry?

Yes, because I think it opens up the floor for a conversation and dialogue regarding media representation and diversity. Bodies of different shapes and sizes shouldn’t be censored or hidden. In order to be the change that we want to see, we need to put our best foot forward. This was a great move for Calvin Klein and the industry as a whole.

And the brand is definitely behind Chika. Calvin Klein had this to say about their campaign:

“Chika’s lyrics instantly caught our attention. We loved that she built her own profile and we wanted to share her raw talent with the world. She wasn’t afraid to put her most authentic self out there and that made her a perfect fit for Calvin Klein – she’s real and unapologetic,” Cedric Murac, EVP, Global Creative, Calvin Klein tells Refinery29 via email.

We love it! It seems like more and more brands are becoming inclusive. Underwear is something that is for everyone and it’s great that Chika got this opportunity.

Hit the flip for more from her campaign.