Pon Your Dome: DJ Khaled Drops A Video For “Weather the Storm” With Meek Mill & Lil Baby [Video]

DJ Khaled Taps Meek Mill And Lil Baby For His Latest Video

DJ Khaled has been going H.A.M. dropping music videos for his latest album, Father Of Asahd, and as you might have already guessed: he’s not done yet.

“Weather The Storm” with Meek Mill and Lil Baby is the final track on the project set to receive a video accompaniment, rounding out the 7 others that dropped over the course of this past weekend. This comes after Khaled performed a medley of his new tracks–including “Weather The Storm”–on Saturday Night Live a few nights back.

Check out the final video from Father of Asahd down below: