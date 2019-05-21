For Discussion: Jessica Alba Reveals She “Stopped Eating A Lot” To Ward Off Predatory Men In Hollywood

Jessica Alba was spotted supporting Gwyneth Paltrow at her In Goop Health Summit over the weekend. While on a panel with Taraji P. Henson, Olivia Wilde, and Busy Philipps, with Paltrow as moderator, Alba reportedly revealed she slowed down on eating at a point… because she felt “preyed upon” by men in Hollywood.

From Page Six:

The Honest Beauty founder said she was encouraged not to wear Pepe Jeans by her family as she was “voluptuous” and had a “booty.”

She said at Goop’s health summit: “I was meant to feel ashamed if I tempted men. Then I stopped eating a lot, when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn’t get as much attention.”

She added that she felt “preyed upon” by men when she was starting out, and added, “Nothing about being successful in this business is easy . . . You can’t be bitter.”