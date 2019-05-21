For Discussion: Jessica Alba Reveals She “Stopped Eating A Lot” To Ward Off Predatory Men In Hollywood

Jessica Alba Opens Up About Sexual Harassment In Hollywood

Jessica Alba was spotted supporting Gwyneth Paltrow at her In Goop Health Summit over the weekend. While on a panel with Taraji P. Henson, Olivia Wilde, and Busy Philipps, with Paltrow as moderator, Alba reportedly revealed she slowed down on eating at a point… because she felt “preyed upon” by men in Hollywood.

From Page Six:

The Honest Beauty founder said she was encouraged not to wear Pepe Jeans by her family as she was “voluptuous” and had a “booty.”

She said at Goop’s health summit: “I was meant to feel ashamed if I tempted men. Then I stopped eating a lot, when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn’t get as much attention.”

She added that she felt “preyed upon” by men when she was starting out, and added, “Nothing about being successful in this business is easy . . . You can’t be bitter.”

The Hollywood Reporter states Alba said she eventually realized her body was meant to give birth to and feed a kid. “And that was the dopest sh*t I’d ever done, so I was like ‘Yes.’ So then I came into my body as a woman finally,” she reportedly told the crowd. Wow.

