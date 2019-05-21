BX And Recreation: Desus & Mero Get Some Questionable Advice From Amy Poehler [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Amy Poehler Gives Desus & Mero A Therapy Session
On the latest episode of Desus & Mero, the one and only Amy Poehler stops by to give the Bodega Boys a much needed therapy session.
While Dr. Poehler isn’t exactly licensed, she’s the best in the biz–and she’s here to help with some of the Bronx natives’ deeper issues. Peep the interview down below to see how Amy aids in Desus and Mero with her questionable advice.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.