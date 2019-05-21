BX And Recreation: Desus & Mero Get Some Questionable Advice From Amy Poehler [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The 23rd Annual Webby Awards - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Amy Poehler Gives Desus & Mero A Therapy Session

On the latest episode of Desus & Mero, the one and only Amy Poehler stops by to give the Bodega Boys a much needed therapy session.

While Dr. Poehler isn’t exactly licensed, she’s the best in the biz–and she’s here to help with some of the Bronx natives’ deeper issues. Peep the interview down below to see how Amy aids in Desus and Mero with her questionable advice.

Categories: In White Folks News, News, out of pocket

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.