Wait…There’s MORE?! Morehouse’s Graduating Class Of 2019 Reportedly Receiving A SECOND Gift 

Jadelle Beverly Hills To Gift Morehouse Graduates Custom Cufflinks

After Robert F. Smith made it rain student loan money on Morehouse’s class of 2019, Jadelle Beverly Hills reportedly has plans to ice the young graduates out to commemorate the occasion.

“Sources connected to the billionaire couple tell TMZ … Hope Dworaczyk Smith was contacted by Jadelle Beverly Hills about creating a custom pair of cufflinks for the 396 graduates. We’re told the jewelers plan to make something that includes gold, silver, diamonds, the school name and, perhaps most importantly … the Smith family name,” TMZ states. “The jewelers at Jadelle are producing the cufflinks for Morehouse’s class of 2019 on their own, and the Smiths will not be involved. We’re told Hope was contacted, but only to request a family logo Jadelle wanted to include in the design,” the site reported in an update.

According to the site, Jadelle will cover the bill, which TMZ reports as being approximately $250,000, and will deliver the cufflinks in August.