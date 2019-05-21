Slim & Mike Of 112 On Headline Heat

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from R&B group 112, but half of the popular quartet is back like they never left. Slim and Mike stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about them, and they had no other choice but to keep it all the way real. Did Diddy really jerk them in their deal? And why did Darren and Q go their separate ways from the group? Check out the full video above to see what Mike and Slim had to say.

Catch their latest single “Tonight” available on Itunes.