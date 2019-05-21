From ‘Superbad’ To ‘Steve Jobs’: Seth Rogen Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters [Video]

Seth Rogen Breaks Down His Most Popular Roles So Far

Over the past 10 years and change, Seth Rogen has become a household name along with some of his movies. In celebration of his latest release, Long Shot, he stopped by GQ to take a walk down memory lane and break down his most iconic characters to date.

Check out the video down below to see Seth remember his most popular roles, including his characters in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Superbad, Pineapple Express, Freaks and Geeks, This is the End, The Interview, Observe and Report, Steve Jobs, and Long Shot.