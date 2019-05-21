Yeehaw Agenda Ally Megan Thee Stallion & Her Hotties Star In ‘Realer’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Realer” Video
Our favorite stallion’s back with a new video.
After already bringing her hot girl s*** to The FADER, Megan Thee Stallion’s dropped a new video. In “Realer” Megan and her Houston hotties link up like Charlie’s Angels to defend their city from a villain named Ill Will.
There’s lots of shiny weapons that coincide with all the cash and a$$ being thrown.
“Realer” appears on Megan’s recently released project Fever that features Juicy J and DaBaby.
