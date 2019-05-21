Yeehaw Agenda Ally Megan Thee Stallion & Her Hotties Star In ‘Realer’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bob Levey / Stringer / Getty

Giddy up…

Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Realer” Video

Our favorite stallion’s back with a new video.

After already bringing her hot girl s*** to The FADER, Megan Thee Stallion’s dropped a new video. In “Realer” Megan and her Houston hotties link up like Charlie’s Angels to defend their city from a villain named Ill Will.

There’s lots of shiny weapons that coincide with all the cash and a$$ being thrown.

“Realer” appears on Megan’s recently released project Fever that features Juicy J and DaBaby.

Categories: News, Someone We Actually Like, Something New

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.