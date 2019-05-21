Gratitude Is The Attitude: Lil Nas X Cops A “Maserati Sports Car” For Billy Ray Cyrus To Thank Him For “Old Town Road”

Lil Nas X Buys Billy Ray Cyrus A Maserati For “Old Town Road”

Lil Nas X is riding the wave of success and he wants to show his appreciation to the man who helped him strike a mighty blow against his audio oppressor, Billboard.

TMZ is reporting that the horseback rapper surprised his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus with the car that he bragged about driving on the “Old Town Road (Remix)”.

