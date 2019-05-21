Time’s Up: McDonalds Hit With 25 New Sexual Harassment Charges 

McDonalds Faces New Sexual Harassment Charges

Several McDonalds employees across the country have filed lawsuits or complaints saying that they were sexually harassed while working for the fast food chain. Out of the 25 suits filed by current and former employees, many of them say that management brushed off or ignored their experiences of sexual misconduct at work. Louisiana McDonald’s employee Tanya Harrell says her co-worker attempted to rape her in a bathroom stall and that “nothing has changed” since her colleagues first began speaking out about sexual harassment at the restaurant three years ago. On Tuesday Harrell said in a statement:

“We cannot wait any longer for action. McDonald’s, it’s time to sit down with the workers who help make your $6 billion in profits possible so, together, we can stamp out harassment once and for all.”

The 25 claims include 20 Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints, three civil rights lawsuits, and two lawsuits based on previous allegations. The filing of the lawsuits were supported by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. The fast food chain has yet to comment on the latest allegations.

