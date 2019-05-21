That Real S#!t: Nicole Ari Parker Wishes Boris Kodjoe A Happy Anniversary In A Very Compromising Position

Nicole Ari Parker Wishes Boris Kodjoe A Hilarious Happy Anniversary

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe have been husband and wife for fourteen years and at this point in their relationship privacy is a thing of the past.

In celebration of their union, Nicole took to Instagram to wish her baby a very happy anniversary.

Boris wasn’t quite ready to receive the love that his wife was pouring out to him and his reaction is PURE comedy!

Press play below lol.

Happy anniversary, you crazy kids!