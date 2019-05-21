“Bad Girl’s Club’s” Shannade Clermont Headed To Cushy Cali Women’s Prison Popular With Celebs (Exclusive)

Social Media Star To Turn Herself In Over Wire Fraud Case

“Bad Girl’s Club” alum Shannade Clermont is set to serve her year-long sentence for raiding a dead man’s bank account in a federal women’s prison is known for its famous inmates.

Clermont has until June 4 to turn herself into the low-security FCI Dublin, located 20 miles outside of Oakland, CA.

With good behavior, Clermont can get a job at one of the several prison industries, like repairing postal service mail bags, sewing curtains or answering phones in a call center.

After she’s processed, Clermont will be issued a khaki uniform and assigned to a unit staffed by a case manager, according to the prison handbook.

And she better not get too chummy with her fellow inmates. Physical contact – even hand-holding – is banned, and breaking the rules could wind Clermont in “disciplinary segregation,” the prison handbook says.

It’s a far cry from living the high life on Instagram with her twin sister, Shannon. Unfortunately, Clermont admitted to financing that lifestyle in part with the debit card of a man she met on a “prostitution date,” attempting to spend some $20,000 in fraudulent charges.

The Yeezy model will join the ranks of celebs like the Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss and heiress Patty Hearst, who have served sentences out at the prison.

Clermont was not yet in custody as of May 21, and her lawyer wrote the judge to ask that she be allowed to travel with sister Shannon for a paid appearance in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend, according to court records.