Nigerian Buttascotch Sexiness: Rotimi Showcases POWERful Prowess In ‘Love Riddim’ [Video]

Rotimi Drops “Love Riddim” Video

Rotimi is giving the people (the ladies in particular) what they want.

The “Power” star/singer is highlighting his new Afrobeat banger “Love Riddim” just in time for summer. The track that’s already racked up 3.5 million streams across all platforms, now has a video directed by The Warf and Josh Sikkema that tells a story about a woman in a lackluster relationship with a man taking her time and attention for granted.

Then POWERful prowess-having Rotimi meets and charms the lady.

You can pre-order Rotimi’s “Walk With Me” album here before it drops Friday, May 24: http://save.empi.re/Walkwithme

