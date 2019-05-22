“When They See Us” Cast And The Brave Men Who Inspired Netflix Series Celebrate Premiere At The Apollo Theater

Central Park Five Attend World Premiere Of “When They See Us” Netflix Series

This week the Apollo Theater was the setting for a truly powerful event. Netflix hosted the world premiere of their new series “When They See Us” and cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, Niecy Nash, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk were all in attendance.

Special guests Raymond Santana, Jr., Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise whose stories inspired “When They See Us” were also at the event, along with Creator Ava DuVernay, Executive Producers Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and co-Executive Producers Robin Swicord and Amy Kaufman.

Additional guests include Gayle King, Selenis Leyva (Orange Is The New Black), Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye), Dapper Dan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Brett Gray (On My Block), Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, and more.

Check out all the photos below:

Hit the flip for more on the series, which lands on Netflix May 31st.