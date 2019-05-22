“When They See Us” Cast And The Brave Men Who Inspired Netflix Series Celebrate Premiere At The Apollo Theater
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty for Netflix / Getty
Central Park Five Attend World Premiere Of “When They See Us” Netflix Series
This week the Apollo Theater was the setting for a truly powerful event. Netflix hosted the world premiere of their new series “When They See Us” and cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, Niecy Nash, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk were all in attendance.
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty for Netflix / Getty
Special guests Raymond Santana, Jr., Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise whose stories inspired “When They See Us” were also at the event, along with Creator Ava DuVernay, Executive Producers Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and co-Executive Producers Robin Swicord and Amy Kaufman.
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty for Netflix / Getty
Additional guests include Gayle King, Selenis Leyva (Orange Is The New Black), Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye), Dapper Dan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Brett Gray (On My Block), Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, and more.
Check out all the photos below:
About When They See Us:
Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.
When They See Us was created by Ava DuVernay, who also co-wrote and directed the four parts. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Robert De Niro from Tribeca Productions executive produced the limited series alongside DuVernay through her banner, Array FilmWorks. In addition to DuVernay, Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, and Michael Starrbury also served as writers on the limited series.
The series stars Emmy Award® Nominee Michael K. Williams, Academy Award® Nominee Vera Farmiga, Emmy Award® Winner John Leguizamo, Academy Award® Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Felicity Huffman, Emmy Award® Nominee Niecy Nash, Emmy Award® Winner and two-time Golden Globe Nominee Blair Underwood, Emmy Award® and Grammy Award® Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.
