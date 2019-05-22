Glo Up GOALS: Slim Husky Snackwich Seth Rogen Sizzles Panny Drawls With Zaddylicious GQ Cover
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Seth Rogen Melts All Kinds Of Pannies With GQ Cover Shoot
Everyone’s fave slim husky funnyman Seth Rogen has the ladies in a thirsty tizzy over his zaddylicious GQ cover shoot bursting with snazzy luxury fashions and sun-kissed art direction that set the tone for his honest (and hilarious) interview. Oh yes, he snapped and sizzled panny drawls like only he can.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over slim-husky Seth Rogen and his panty-melting GQ cover on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.