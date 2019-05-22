Glo Up GOALS: Slim Husky Snackwich Seth Rogen Sizzles Panny Drawls With Zaddylicious GQ Cover

ZELDA IS ON THE COVER OF GQ! I’VE NEVER BEEN MORE PROUD. pic.twitter.com/C1hAxTPCEJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 21, 2019

Seth Rogen Melts All Kinds Of Pannies With GQ Cover Shoot

Everyone’s fave slim husky funnyman Seth Rogen has the ladies in a thirsty tizzy over his zaddylicious GQ cover shoot bursting with snazzy luxury fashions and sun-kissed art direction that set the tone for his honest (and hilarious) interview. Oh yes, he snapped and sizzled panny drawls like only he can.

Now that I’ve seen the Seth Rogen GQ cover shoot, I finally understand the expression “glow up.” pic.twitter.com/YNbJBzkOZT — Gennefer ‘Stands with the WGA’ Gross (@Gennefer) May 21, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over slim-husky Seth Rogen and his panty-melting GQ cover on the flip.