T.I. & Tiny Friends & Family Hustle: Tip And Killer Mike Introduce The Kids To Dr. Bernice King At MLK Center In Atlanta [Video]

T.I. And Tiny Take The Kids To MLK Center In Atlanta

Tip and Tiny needed their kids to understand the struggle and sacrifice that Black folks throughout history have made so that they can walk around (somewhat) free.

On a recent episode of Family Hustle, the parents, along with family friend Killer Mike, took their progeny to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta to meet Dr. Bernice King and get some knowledge about those who came before them.

Gotta teach the babies.