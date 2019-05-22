Another One: Georgia Man Claiming He’s A Millionaire Scams Woman Out Of $80K In A Single WEEK

This woman CLEARLY never heard of the “Tinder swindler.”

Man Scams $80,000 From Woman After Pretending To Be A Millionaire

A lovesick Georgia woman is now just sick with regret after a sneaky scammer managed to get $80,000 out of her checking account in a single week.

WSBTV reports that an Alpharetta, Georgia woman met “John Hill” on Match.com and they agreed to meet in person that same day. The woman told authorities that Jon claimed he was a millionaire and swooned her into thinking that they were in love and should buy a house together.

Within days their whirlwind romance led to house hunting and they successfully found a home they were interested in. In that same week the “couple” agreed to get married (is this woman serious?), and sent John $80,000 to buy their house and furniture—-but of COURSE, he disappeared.

John Martin Hill (35) has an active warrant for Theft by Deception. After meeting a woman on an on-line dating website, he convinced her that they were in love & should buy a home together. She gave him +$80k. He fled. @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477 Info: https://t.co/kLiP53itgl pic.twitter.com/huQU1A3n9P — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 21, 2019

Police tracked down Hill’s whereabouts and found that he lived with another woman and child in Duluth, Georgia. They add that Hill, 35, changed his name five times in the past two-and-a-half years and allegedly preyed on women in not only Georgia but in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Police say he could be a suspect in at least eight other cases.

Luckily for his victims, the shameless scammer is in custody. There was an active warrant for Hill’s arrest for theft by deception, and he was arrested Wednesday in Franklin, Tennessee.

