It’s A Wrap! Karlie Redd’s Fiancé Says He’s Ending Their Engagement Over THIS

Karlie Redd’s Fiancé Reportedly Calls Off Engagement

Karlie Redd’s a single woman—at least according to her (now ex) fiancé.

The #LHHATL star who’s been engaged to Arkansas businessman Mo Fayne since July 2018 is in the middle of a scandal after fans sent Mo an Instagram Live between Karlie and rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

In it, Karlie, 45, seemingly flirts with the rapper who encourages her to come to visit him at his Washington D.C. concert.

That caused Mo to go OFF and announce their split on Instagram.

“When someone accuses you of doing something you’re not doing, it’s usually because they’re the ones doing it,” wrote a since-deleted post on Mo Fayne’s page. “Big facts!!! he added in the caption. “Thanks for sending me that live feed…I’m officially SINGLE‼️. … Please don’t ask me about my ex, slander her name, or mention her to me…even though we are no longer together…I will always have love and respect for her….it’s very simple, we tried and we tried hard it didn’t work! Wish her the best!!! #single #nodisrespect #wishyouthebest.”

Ooop!

As for Karlie, she’s been remaining mum on their alleged split. Instead, she shared a video of herself beginning IVF treatments and hinted to fans that she might be having a baby with someone else.

“#BabyBoy 🙏🏽❤️ Keep Watching 👀 To See What’s About To Happen!” she wrote. “When Everything Comes Out Ladies U will Be Proud Of Me #BabiesAreBlessings #SilenceIsGolden 🙏🏽.” “Doesn’t have to be with him ❤️,” she also told a fan in her comments section.

This whole breakup seems messy—-do you REALLY think it’s a wrap between Karlie Redd and her fiance???