Single And Sauceless: Joe Budden Continues His Sartorial Losing Streak By Keeping His Super Villain Hats In Bulletproof Trapper Keepers

Joe Budden has been going through it without his boo Cyn Santana by his side. He’s always struggled with his fits but this may be a new look even for him. As part of his promo for his podcast, Joe posed with his hat in some sort of case like Desperado or something. Not only that, he has the case leaning on his knee like the dopest accessory he owns. This was confusing as hell for most of the internet who responded by simply cracking jokes in his general direction.

Joe Budden got a case for his hats LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/cfz3yf7Cr9 — 🇲🇽christian (@bhriselinni) May 22, 2019

Take a look and enjoy the tradition of Joe Budden getting clowned for his fits. It’s a tale as old as time.

