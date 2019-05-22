Sit Down, Jimmy: Drake Acted A Whole Fool During The Raptors Playoff Game And Twitter FLAMED Him For It

.@Drake was far from emotionless in the @Raptors' Game 4 victory! 😂 pic.twitter.com/SsbNm0imRq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2019

Drake has always put on for the 6, whether that’s as a hometown MC repping his hood or as the Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan in the world. On Tuesday night he was the latter as his squad took on the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Drake was seen on national TV acting an entire a$$ the whole time. He was jumping around on the sidelines, yelling at players and even took a minute to give the Raptors coach a…shoulder massage? Word?

Beyonce. Jay. Rihanna. Denzel. They all just go to a game, sit there, and enjoy it. But this caramel macchiato juxebox can’t enter a stadium without acting like he’s in a fantasy camp. — Myles Brown (@mdotbrown) May 22, 2019

All of this brought mixed reactions including a lot of slander and jokes about his behavior. Some people were fed up while others just saw it as supremely hilarious. Peep all the reactions…