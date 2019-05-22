Ga. Man Accused Of Murdering Sutton Tennyson Wants Evidence Thrown Out In Case After Grand Jury Indicts Him (Exclusive)

Michael Shareef Williams Accused Of Shooting Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancee

The Atlanta-area man charged with gunning down Angela Simmons’ former fiancee Sutton Tennyson has filed court papers to throw out evidence against him and seal the details of a violent arrest involving children, BOSSIP has learned.

Michael Shareef Williams filed motions asking a judge to toss evidence of a cache of weapons cops found during a raid on his house. He also asked a judge suppress details about at least one previous arrest for battery and cruelty to children in the third degree, his court papers state.

Williams said law enforcement violated his Constitutional rights when they detained him without linking him to a crime, “conducted a suggestively administered photo identification,” and searched his house with a warrant that lacked probable cause, according to documents obtained by BOSSIP.

A judge will rule on Williams’ motion in a hearing next month.

Prosecutors believe Williams shot Tennyson more than a dozen times in the driveway of his own home late last year after a dispute “escalated.” In February, a Grand Jury indicted Williams on eight felony charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams, who court papers state was unemployed, has been held without bail at the Fulton County Jail for the last six months while his case is pending.

We reached out to the Fulton County DA as well as Williams’ lawyer for comment.