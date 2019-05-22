Anything For Clout: Connecticut Fugitive Will Surrender Only If He Gets 15K Likes On Facebook Wanted Poster 

Fugitive To Surrender If He Gets 15,000 Likes On Facebook

We certainly live in a time when people will do anything for clout. One Connecticut man even agreed to surrender to police only if he got a certain amount of likes on his wanted poster that was posted on Facebook. 29-year-old Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive because he failed to show up for a court appearance. According to Torrington police, Simms is believed to be at large somewhere in the New York area. Lt.

“Brett Johnson reported on social media that Simms had contacted him through Facebook and agreed to turn himself in if the social post containing his poster gets 15,000 ‘likes.’ Johnson says he tried to get Simms to agree to 10,000 “likes” but Simms wanted 20,000 — so they split the difference.”

So far, the Facebook post has about 3000 likes. Looks like police will be waiting on Jose for a good while — unless they catch him slipping.