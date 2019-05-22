Arrests: Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Jr. Popped For Allegedly PUNCHING His Trifling Father

Kevin Hunter Jr. Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Father

TMZ is reporting that Wendy Williams‘ 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., was arrested for assaulting his father.

Reportedly, the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources are saying they got into an argument over Kevin’s demand for spousal support in his divorce with Wendy Williams. Kevin Jr. defended his mom in the argument while his dad claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” their son against him.

Their sources say it got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose…only to break the hold!

According to TMZ’s sources, earlier in the evening, Wendy was the one that dropped Kevin Jr. off to her NJ marital home but did not stay. She promised to pick her son up later. In a surprise to him, his dad was in the home. Everything was cool until they took a trip to the store together around midnight. That’s when Kevin Sr. allegedly lectured Jr. on “carving his own path” without his mom’s “handouts” and things erupted.

In a statement to TMZ, Kevin Sr. said he did not wish to press charged on his son over the incident.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.”

Are you surprised about this at all?!