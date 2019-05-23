‘To Have & To Hold: Charlotte’: Here’s An Exclusive Look At OWN’s New Melaniny Marriage Show

BOSSIP exclusive…

“To Have & To Hold: Charlotte” Trailer

There’s a new show on the horizon that celebrates black success, black friendships, and black love, all while giving raw insight into what really goes on within relationships.

After Oprah’s OWN network gave us a highly entertaining show focused on sweet southern spouses in Alabama, OWN’s back below the Mason–Dixon—this time in the Queen City.

“To Have & To Hold”: Charlotte” follows five high-powered interconnected couples that are vying to keep their marriages strong despite issues like layoffs, pressures to procreate and overall waining spousal interest.

One couple is comprised of The Socialites who are on executive boards for organizations and LOVE to host extravagant affairs despite a major change in their financial status.

Following that, you’ll meet The DINKS, a very sexy “DOUBLE INCOME NO KIDS” duo who live their best lives partying on the waters of Lake Norman and having sex every 48 hours or less. (Seriously, the husband watches the clock for it, we’re not joking.)

After them, you’ll enjoy The Empty Nesters who have a big blended family and a home to themselves. With the children out of the house, they can (begrudgingly) do yoga and eat vegan food. (Yay!)

The Modern Couple is something we’re looking forward to seeing explored in depth on this show—we won’t spoil details about the dynamic, but there are three people; Mommy, Daddy, and Papi.

Lastly, easily the most compelling couple is The Power Couple who look like PICTURE PERFECT black excellence but are crumbling so quickly that they’re taking drastic measures to make things right.

The series is produced by Truly Original, part of Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Stephen Mintz, Lucas Howe, Shari Ortner, and Wendy Credle.

“To Have & To Hold: Charlotte” premieres Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

This looks like a good one, we can already tell them that some southern drama is afoot!

Will YOU be watching?

