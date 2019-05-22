Notorious: Lil Kim Reunites With Junior M.A.F.I.A. For Biggie’s Birthday, Queen Bee Announces New Album 

Lil Kim Reunites With Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Don’t call it a comeback! They’ve been here for years, just not together as crew like they once were in the 90’s. Lil Kim and Junior M.A.F.I.A. officially reunited on Tuesday for what would have been the Notorious B.I.G’s 47th birthday — and besides a few bumps in the road over the years, the Brooklyn group seemed to be as tight as they were when they first came together 25 years ago.

In an unexpected twist, Lil Kim and Lil Cease even ended their feud, which hit its peak when Cease testified against Kim in her 2005 perjury trial. At Big’s party, Cease said to Kim:

“All those years you stood tall, you stood down for us. I wanted to see you face to face. I wanted to say it front of a bunch of people that mean something, that’s important. And I apologize for the things I may have done that may have hurted you or offended you or made you feel bad. I genuinely apologize. I love you from the bottom of my heart. You’re my sister for life.”

Seems like the Queen Bee is stepping into a new era in her personal and professional career. On top of forgiving her former foes, Kim is set to release a brand new album this Friday entitled “9”.

Y’all listening?