Bordelons BYKE: ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 4 Trailer [Video]

“Queen Sugar” Season 4 Trailer

There’s (more) Ava Duvernay directed drama brewing in the bayou. The Bordelons are back in the trailer for season 4 of Ava Duvernay’s “Queen Sugar.” In it, we see the family continuing their fight to save their farm and preserve their father’s legacy.

Charley isn’t stopping her battle against the Landry family all while trying to ensure Micah’s safety and future. As for her sister Nova, she’s successfully published her memoir and while she goes on a book tour around the country sharing her family secrets and shaking things up at home, she unexpectedly encounters significant relationships from her past along the way.

Inexplicably chocolatey panty melter Ralph Angel is managing fatherhood and yes, Darla’s around even though Ralph Angel is well aware that he’s not the biological father of his son, Blue. We’ll see a more level headed Ralph Angel this season, one who’s encouraged by an old friend to create opportunities for formerly incarcerated men like himself.

Once again (our girl) Ava is continuing the series’ use of an all-female directing team. Season 4 directors will include Cheryl Dunye, who will also serve as producing director, Carmen Marrón, Numa Perrier, Heidi Saman, Bola Ogun, and Tchaiko Omawale.

Watch the “Queen Sugar” season 4 trailer below.